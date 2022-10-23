AQI dips, F’bad among six most polluted cities

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 22

The city’s air quality continues to be on the downslide, with the air quality index (AQI) remaining in poor or very poor category. The AQI on Saturday placed the industrial city among the top six polluted cities.

“It is just the beginning of the winter season and the AQI has started deteriorating. The issue of air quality is likely to become more worrisome in the coming days,” sources in the district administration said.

While the average AQI of the four stations in the city this morning was 287, it was 323 in Sector 11 alone.

Dharuhera in Gurugram recorded 326 AQI today.

Claiming that the worst AQI in the region was recorded between mid-October to mid-March, an official of the district administration said besides the decline in the day and night temperatures, factors such as poor precipitation, burning of crop residue, generation of dust due to construction projects, traffic movement, the use of diesel generators in case of power cuts and dumping of garbage in the open lead to poor air quality.

According to data uploaded on ‘Sameer’, the official app of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the PM 2.5 level has been around 300 points for over three days, making the city rank among the most polluted.

The AQI has remained in poor or very poor category despite claims of tough measures by the administration under the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on October 1.

“It is likely to slip to hazardous or severe level on the night of Diwali and a few days after that due to burning of crackers and other causes such as lack of proper cleanliness and inadequate impact of the measures taken,” Vishnu Goel, a social activist, said.

“The district administration claims that they have formed several teams to contain the menace, but those teams only exist on paper as the residents cannot see the impact on the ground,” AK Gaur, a resident, said, adding that the ongoing strike of the civic employees had added fuel to the fire.

“The GRAP is being imposed and any violation will attract a stiff action,” Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh said.