Aravallis board puts 30 places under drone, CCTV vigilance

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, July 27

To curb the mining menace in the district, the newly constituted Aravallis Rejuvenation Board has put around 30 locations under drone and CCTV surveillance. These locations fall under Bhondsi, Sohna, Farukhnagar and Pataudi zones along with parking area for mining vehicles in the Rajiv Chowk, Pachgaon.

Besides 24-hour surveillance, these areas will also have six special enforcement teams to keep a tab. In the meeting chaired by DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, it was decided that the cost of equipment would be borne by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the enforcement teams would have officials from multiple departments. The videos from the parking areas will be live-streamed in the RTA office to keep a check on vehicles that they were paying taxes while exiting.

“We have divided the areas according to the police stations and will keep a close watch on them. We will also get an environmentalist on board to help in the rejuvenation exercise. In addition to this, we will also promote inclusive awareness tourism through nature walks,” said Yadav.

The committee is planning to establish around 10 km of nature trail where people besides getting the feel of Aravallis will be able to know about local flora and fauna.

Close watch We have divided the areas according to the police stations and will keep a close watch on them. We will also get an environmentalist on board to help in rejuvenation exercise. — Nishant Kumar, deputy commissioner, Gurugram

#Gurugram #Illegal Mining