Are Nuh demolitions mode of ethnic cleansing, asks Punjab and Haryana High Court

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 7

Taking suo motu cognisance of the demolitions in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today asserted one of the issues arising was whether the state was conducting “ethnic cleansing”.

Is a particular community on target? (Are) buildings belonging to a particular community being brought down under the guise of law problem? (Is) ethnic cleansing being done by the state? HC Bench

Directing the state to furnish an affidavit on the number of buildings pulled down over the past two weeks and whether notices were issued before the action, a Division Bench also ruled that the demolitions could not be carried out without following the procedure prescribed in law.

“We are constrained to issue a notice to the state as it has come to our notice that the state of Haryana is using force and is demolishing buildings on account of the fact that some riots have occurred in Gurugram and Nuh. Apparently, without any demolition orders and notices, the law and order problem is being used as a ruse to bring down buildings without following the procedure established by law.

“The issue also arises whether the buildings belonging to a particular community are being brought down under the guise of law and order problem and an exercise of ethnic cleansing is being conducted by the state,” the Bench asserted, while making it clear that such demolitions, if any to be carried out today, would be stopped if due procedure had not been followed.

Referring to news-items carried in newspapers, the Bench asserted the action was stated to be on account of the fact that the individuals involved in anti-social activities had carried out illegal constructions. The news-items also showed that commercial and residential buildings, along with restaurants in existence for a long time, had been brought down by bulldozers. It also said the Home Minister himself had said that bulldozers were part of the ‘ilaj’ (treatment) since the government was probing communal violence.

Quoting historian and moralist Lord Acton as stating “power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely”, the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan asserted it was of the considered opinion that the Constitution protected the citizens and demolitions, as such, could not be carried out without following the procedure prescribed in law.

Issuing notice of motion to the state for August 11, the Bench asked advocate Kshitij Sharma to assist the court as amicus curiae on the issue involved. State Advocate-General Baldev R Mahajan, along with Additional Advocate-General Deepak Sabherwal and Senior Deputy Advocate-General Shruti Jain Goyal were present during the hearing.

