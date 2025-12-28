The president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, Rao Narender Singh, has launched an attack on the BJP government over its recruitment process, asking if the youth had become so incompetent that the government was compelled to give 70-80% jobs to candidates from other states.

Advertisement

He said this was a direct assault on the rights of hardworking youth of Haryana and a conspiracy to turn them into second-class citizens in their own state.

Advertisement

A large number of candidates from outside the state were being selected for posts, such as patwari, clerk, Assistant Engineer, Civil Judge, and in the Technical Education Department. The recent recruitment of Assistant Engineers, where 185 of 214 posts were filled by outsiders, was a proof of this, he claimed.

Advertisement

He said for the past 11 years, the government had been misleading the youth with slogans of “no slip, no bribe”. From Khattar government to Saini government, the youth—especially those from the general category—had received nothing but unemployment, migration, and despair, he said.

Haryana was perhaps the only state where recruitment exams did not mandatorily include questions related to the state’s culture, language, socio-geographical conditions, and local understanding, he claimed, adding that the BJP government neither cared about the state's identity nor its youth.

Advertisement

Rao Narender has demanded that the recruitment of Assistant Engineers in Haryana Power Utilities be cancelled; recruitment be conducted in accordance with the state's social and cultural conditions; and that priority be given to local youth.