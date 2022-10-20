Area near Chhilchhila sanctuary of Pehowa declared eco-sensitive zone

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, October 19

Deputy Commissioner Kurukshetra Shantanu Sharma said as per the directions of the Supreme Court, an area of 1 km around the periphery of Chhilchhila Wildlife Sanctuary of Pehowa has been declared eco-sensitive zone. Now, no new construction and mining can be carried out in the eco-sensitive zone. Earlier, 80-m area around the sanctuary was declared eco-sensitive zone. The DC said a district-level committee had also been constituted to ensure the compliance of the SC’s directions. While addressing a meeting of the district-level committee, the DC said that on November 28, 1986, a notification was issued regarding 71-acre land of Chhilchhila Wildlife Sanctuary in Pehowa. As per the notification, the land was included in the special zone for wildlife. This wildlife sanctuary is full of water and migratory birds come here.

He said that in 2017, the Ministry of Environment and Forest had declared the 80-m periphery of the Chhilchhila Wildlife sanctuary an eco-sensitive zone. The SC in August this year had issued an order that 1-km area around all wildlife sanctuaries in the country be declared as eco-sensitive zone. A list has also been prepared for this eco-sensitive zone and Chichhila Wildlife Sanctuary of Pehowa has also been included in the list. Therefore, for the compliance of the directions, a district-level committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the DC in which Additional DC, a non-government member, Regional Officer of Pollution Control Board, District Forest Officer, District Town Planner, and a member from the state government have been included.