Area under paddy down 1L hectares

New Delhi, February 9
Appreciating the state government for promoting crop diversification, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the state had managed to reduce the area under paddy cultivation by 1 lakh hectares. He was replying to a question on use of water in the Lok Sabha today.
The state, in 2019, had announced a payment of Rs 7,000 per acre to those farmers who will diversify more than 50 per cent of their kharif season paddy area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...