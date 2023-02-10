Area under paddy down 1L hectares

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Appreciating the state government for promoting crop diversification, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the state had managed to reduce the area under paddy cultivation by 1 lakh hectares. He was replying to a question on use of water in the Lok Sabha today.

The state, in 2019, had announced a payment of Rs 7,000 per acre to those farmers who will diversify more than 50 per cent of their kharif season paddy area.