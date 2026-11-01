Arhtiyas at Kalanwali in Sirsa halt trading over notices, licence suspension

Tension between commission agents and Market Committee authorities escalated in Kalanwali grain market after 55 notices were issued to arhtiyas over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement and cleaning. In protest, commission agents suspended trading activities and staged a demonstration outside the Market Committee office, demanding immediate withdrawal of the notices.

The protesters raised slogans against the administration and warned that the strike would continue until their demands were accepted. They alleged that the Market Committee was repeatedly issuing notices without justified reasons, creating unnecessary pressure on traders during the ongoing paddy procurement season.

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Arhtiyas claimed that frequent notices related to paddy cleaning and procurement were disrupting market operations. They also demanded prompt resolution of issues affecting the procurement process.

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However, District Marketing Enforcement Officer Rahul Kundu rejected allegations that all 55 notices had been issued simultaneously. He clarified that the notices were served at different times after authorities detected various irregularities in the market. According to him, some notices related to rule violations while others concerned the procurement of inadequately cleaned paddy.

Kundu said the government had clearly directed that only properly cleaned paddy should be procured at grain markets. He further revealed that a case of procurement without proper cleaning had been detected at an additional grain market as well. The notices, he said, were intended to ensure compliance with procurement norms and not to harass commission agents.

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Responding to allegations of bribery, Kundu urged traders to submit written complaints backed by evidence so that appropriate action could be taken after an inquiry.

Meanwhile, authorities in neighbouring Fatehabad district intensified enforcement measures. The Market Committee Bhuna suspended the licence of Suresh Kumar, an arhtiya from Gorakhpur village, for three days over procurement irregularities. Officials also issued a notice after finding around 450 quintals of paddy stored in the open at a rice mill and recovered the market fee on the spot. During inspections, officials warned traders and millers that strict action would be taken against violations of procurement and storage rules.