Arhtiyas on indefinite strike across Haryana

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 19

The arhtiyas across the state went on an indefinite strike from today on a call given by the Haryana State Arhtiyas Association. They are protesting against crop procurement via e-NAM portal, besides demanding 2.5 per cent commission on the purchase of crops under the MSP system, instead of only Rs 46 a quintal.

Meeting with govt officials inconclusive A delegation of arhtiyas raised their demands with senior state officials, who said they would discuss these with CM Manohar Lal Khattar

“Since the meeting was fruitless, we will continue our indefinite strike till the fulfilment of our demands,” arhtiyas said

On Tuesday, they will continue their stir at their respective grain markets and hold a protest in Karnal on September 21 Their key demands Procurement via e-NAM is not viable and it should be done through earlier procedure via arhtiyas or rice millers

The govt should pay them 2.5 per cent commission on the purchase of MSP crops, instead of only Rs 46 a quintal

Arhtiyas, led by their Karnal unit president and chairperson of the Haryana State Arhtiyas Association Rajnish Chaudhary, observed strike today. They did not procure paddy. Some farmers came there, but their produce was not procured.

In the evening, association members, led by their state president Ashok Gupta, had a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Haryana, Sumita Misra; Labour Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Pankaj Agarwal; and other officials in Chandigarh. As the meeting remained inconclusive, the association decided to continue the strike.

Gupta said they raised their issues with senior officials, who said they would discuss these with the CM. “Since the meeting was fruitless, we will continue our indefinite strike till the fulfilment of our demands,” he said.

Chaudhary said the arhtiyas would continue their stir at their respective grain markets on Tuesday and hold a protest in Karnal on September 21, where they would gherao the CM’s camp office.

“Procurement via e-NAM is not viable and it should be done through the earlier procedure via arhtiyas or rice millers,” said Chaudhary.

He said the government should pay them 2.5 per cent commission on the purchase of MSP crops, instead of only Rs 46 per quintal.

Arhtiyas were also on strike in Panipat and Sonepat districts. Senior state vice-president of the association Dharambir Malik said they would submit their demands to the Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Panwar and MLAs tomorrow.

Almost all arhtiyas observed strike in Palwal and Faridabad districts too. Reports of similar protests were also received from Hisar and Ambala City.

