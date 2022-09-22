Arhtiyas on strike, paddy sale hit

Karnal, September 21
Farmers are at the receiving end due to a strike by the arhtiyas. Even after harvesting their crops, they are reluctant to bring their produce to the grain markets for sale. Those who have already brought their produce to the grain markets have been waiting for procurement for the past three days as arhtiyas are on strike.
Farmers alleged that the arhtiyas went on strike at the start of season every year, leaving the farmers in the lurch. They say the produce could not be kept in tractor-trailers for long or taken back home since they had no space to store it.
Farmer Sandeep Kumar said, “The demands of the arhtiyas are genuine and should be considered, but they should not stop procurement.”
