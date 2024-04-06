Arhtiyas seek fair rates, procurement rights

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 5

Sirsa arhtiyas staged a protest here on Friday, demanding fair commission rates for wheat and procurement of mustard through them. They took out a march in the grain market. After the protest, they submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Haryana Chief Minister, to the Deputy Commissioner.

Various associations of cotton and rice millers, market labour unions, brokers and commission agents also joined the protest. The stir led to complete market shutdown, with arhtiyas’ shops closed and farmers refraining from bringing produce.

The protesters gathered in front of the market committee office, led by Manohar Mehta, head of the Sirsa Arhtiya Association. Following the protest march, they assembled at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted the memorandum.

