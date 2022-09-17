Arhtiyas' strike in Haryana from September 19 over procurement norms

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 16

The Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas’ Association today announced to go on indefinite strike across the state from September 19. A decision to this effect was taken at a state-level meeting held in the grain market here. The meeting was chaired by association’s state president Ashok Gupta.

What they are demanding Procurement of non-MSP paddy through arhtiyas

2.5% commission on the produce, instead of Rs 46 a quintal

Waiver of 4% market and HRDF fee on paddy crop

The arhtiyas were protesting against the new orders of the state government of making the procurement of the entire paddy crop through e-NAM portal. They were demanding the procurement of the non-MSP paddy through arhtiyas and 2.5 per cent commission on the produce, instead of Rs 46 a quintal.

They also raised the issue of waiving 4 per cent market and HRDF fee on paddy crop, said Rajnish Chaudhary, chairman of the association.

Gupta said the arhtiyas held a protest rally at Gohana on September 10, asking the government to fulfil their demands, but to no avail; thereby forcing them to go on a strike from September 19.

He said the arhtiyas would protest at the mandi level on September 19 and at the residences of MLAs on September 20 where they would hand over memorandums to the legislators.

A state-level protest march would be held in Karnal on September 21, in which arhtiyas would gherao the CM’s camp office, Gupta said. They would also announce their future course of action on that day, he added.

Chaudhary said the government had issued an order to purchase the non-MSP paddy through e-NAM portal, which was not possible. It would consume a lot of time of the arhtiyas and farmers.

He said the government had reduced the arhtiyas’ commission to Rs 46 per quintal, while they were earlier getting 2.5 per cent on the price of paddy.

#Agriculture #karnal