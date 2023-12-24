Arhtiyas urge action in robbery of Rs 18 lakh from workers, meet SP

Karnal, December 23
Several traders from Karnal district met the Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan on Saturday to seek swift action against the robbers who snatched Rs 18 lakh from two employees of an arhtiya (commission agent) of Karnal grain market on Friday evening.
The SP assured them that his teams were on the job to track down the culprits and arrest them soon.
Ramit Sachdeva, an arhtiya, said two of his workers were on their way to the bank to deposit Rs 18 lakh on Friday evening when three miscreants arrived in a car and introduced themselves as police personnel. They demanded the bag containing the cash from them, but when they resisted, the miscreants snatched the bag and fled.
The police suspect involvement of an insider.
