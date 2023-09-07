Arjuna awardee coach booked for harassing minor

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 6

An Arjuna awardee kabaddi player, currently employed as a coach, has been booked on the charges of sexual harassment and stalking under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of a minor player in Bhiwani district.

The police said the player had alleged that the coach, identified as Asan Kumar who was also a Dronacharya awardee, had pressurised her for sexual favours.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Mahila police station, Bhiwani, where a case under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been registered. The coach had led the Indian kabaddi team in the international events and had also been a participant in the Pro Kabaddi League event.

The police spokesperson informed that the District Child Welfare Committee has done the counselling of the minor. The Mahila police station registered a case under Sections 354A, 354D, 506 of the IPC and Section 12 of the POCSO Act and the investigation into the matter has begun.

