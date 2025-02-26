DT
PT
Arjuna awardees Saweety Boora, Deepak Hooda embroiled in marital discord

Arjuna awardees Saweety Boora, Deepak Hooda embroiled in marital discord

They traded charges of domestic violence, dowry demand, and financial foul play
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:44 PM Feb 26, 2025 IST
The couple had previously been seen together with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Photo: X
International boxer Saweety Boora and her husband, former India kabaddi team player Deepak Hooda, are locked in a bitter marital dispute, trading charges of domestic violence, dowry demand, and financial foul play.

The Hisar police has registered an FIR under various sections of the BNS against Deepak Hooda on the complaint of Saweety Boora.

Saweety, 32, alleged that Hooda, 30, physically assaulted her and demanded an SUV and Rs 1 crore from her family as dowry. In contrast, Hooda accused Saweety’s family of usurping his property and threatening him with dire consequences.

The couple, both Arjuna awardees, filed police complaints against each other at the Hisar and Rohtak police stations. Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan confirmed that a notice was issued to Hooda regarding the marital dispute, but he failed to respond.

The couple married on July 7, 2022, but their relationship has deteriorated, and they may be heading for a split. Saweety, a 2023 World Championships gold medallist, received the Arjuna Award in January 2025. Hooda, a 2020 Arjuna awardee, unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly election on a BJP ticket from the Meham constituency.

The couple had previously been seen together with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

