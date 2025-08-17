Armed men fire at Gurugram house of YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Armed men fired at the house of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in the wee hours of Sunday.

The assailants who came on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds at his house while Elvish was not present there.

The police are investigating the case.

According to the police, the attack was reported around 5.30 am at his Sector 57 house. The bullets struck the ground and first floors. His caretaker and some family members were inside, but no injuries were reported.

Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar said, “Three masked miscreants opened fire outside the residence. More than a dozen rounds were fired.”