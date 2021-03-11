Armed youth threatens protesters at NH-19 toll

Palwal, May 20
Armed youth today threatened the protesters staging a dharna at the upcoming toll plaza at Gadpuri village on the NH-19.
Took out pistol in police presence
The accused, who was perhaps in an inebriated condition, took out a pistol to threaten the protesters in the presence of police personnel standing a few metres from the site. — Karan Singh Dalal, Former MLA
Allegedly, the youth waved a firearm in the air to threaten the protesters assembled at the plaza. This was the second dharna in the past week.
The incident happened around 11 am when over 200 residents, accompanied by three former MLA’s, including Karan Singh Dalal, Tek Chand Sharma and Raghuvir Singh Tewatia, had assembled at the toll site as part of the demonstration
“The accused, who was perhaps in an inebriated condition, came at the spot and took out a pistol to threaten the protesters in the presence of police personnel standing a few metres from the protest site,” said Karan Singh Dalal.
He alleged that the threat was an attempt to weaken the protest and the police must nail the persons behind it, adding that the police agreed to register an FIR only after the protesters staged a dharna outside the police station.
