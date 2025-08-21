DT
​Army Agniveer shot dead in Palwal's Mandkola village over old rivalry

​Army Agniveer shot dead in Palwal’s Mandkola village over old rivalry

20-year-old Baldev had come to his ancestral home for a holiday on Tuesday when he was shot dead in his sleep
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:49 PM Aug 21, 2025 IST

An Army Agniveer was allegedly shot dead in Mandkola village in Palwal district due to an old rivalry. The Agniveer had come home on leave. The father of the deceased said that the accused had earlier attacked the deceased’s uncle and were threatening him to withdraw the case. An FIR was registered at the Gadpuri police station.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Baldev, a resident of Mandkola village. He was recruited as an Agniveer this year. Baldev had come to his ancestral home for a holiday on Tuesday. He was shot dead while sleeping alone in his old farmhouse located outside the village late Wednesday night. The police handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem examination today.

According to Khemchand, father of the deceased, his son Baldev was recruited as an Agniveer in 2024. Last month, his brother Bishan Sharma was attacked by Rajendra, Naresh, Bansi, and Manju of the same village, and a case was registered in the Gadpuri police station.

“The accused were constantly pressuring my family to withdraw the case and were threatening to kill us. I had reported this to the police several times, but the police did not take any action. On Tuesday, my son Baldev came to the village on leave from the army. On Wednesday, he was sleeping alone in his old house on the farm located outside the village, where Rajendra, Naresh, Bansi, and Arun along with other accused shot Baldev in the head, due to which he died on the spot,” as Khemchand said in his complaint.

Following the complaint of Khemchand, an FIR for murder has been registered, and police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

“We handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem examination today. A probe is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Ashwini Kumar, SHO of the Gadpuri police station.

