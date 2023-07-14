Army called in after land erosion

Yamunanagar, July 13
Land erosion caused by the Yamuna near Tapu Kamalpur village of Yamunanagar district has triggered panic among residents of the village.Meanwhile, the district administration today called in the Army to plug the erosion with the help of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, said Jagadhri SDM Amit Gulia.
Villagers Mohan, Manikant and Rajesh told media that the Yamuna was situated a few acres from their village. “There is a piece of land of the Forest Department between their village and the Yamuna. Erosion has been going on in this land of the Forest Department for the past two days, posing a threat to our village,” said Mohan and Manikant. SDM Amit Gulia said there was no need to panic as the plugging work was being done on war footing.
