Army clerk dies by suicide

Hisar:

An Army jawan reportedly hanged himself in Hisar Cantonment on Friday. The deceased, identified as Deepak of Jhajjar's Gudha village, was posted as clerk in the Army. On the complaint of his brother Sanjay Kumar, the police have booked eight persons on the charge of abetment to suicide. Kumar claimed Deepak was upset because the persons, to whom he had lent Rs 70 lakh, were not returning the money to him. tns

Hospital faces action for ‘lapse’

Jhajjar : Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav on Saturday directed the district authorities to take action against a private hospital in Bahadurgarh allegedly for administering expired vaccine to a one-year-old child. He issued the directions while chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee. TNS

Labourer dies in Indri

Karnal: A 45-year-old woman was killed after she came in contact with a cement mixture machine during the construction of a warehouse in Indri on Saturday, the police have said. The deceased has been identified as Bina Kumari, a native of Madhya Pradesh. She came in contact with the machine as her ‘sari’ got stuck in the machine. TNS

Official held for bribe

Faridabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an MC clerk while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a local resident on Saturday. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of the Corruption Act. According to a complaint lodged by Vinod Kumar, a resident of Dabua Colony here, clerk Sanjiv had demanded Rs 4,000 in lieu of change of ownership and registration of the property ID of his house. TNS

2 fined for carrying wheat illegally

Faridabad: The CM’s flying squad caught two trucks for carrying wheat without the requisite documents from Mohna mandi here on Saturday. A penalty of Rs 10,000 each was imposed on the truck owners for the evasion of market fee. ACP Rajesh Kumar said, "The drivers were allowed to take the trucks after they paid the 10,000 fine at the spot.” TNS

1 held with 50-kg drugs

Palwal: The police have seized 50.5-kg drugs worth Rs 12.5 lakh allegedly from a person at Deeghot here. The accused, Bijender of Deeghot, had stored the contraband in a room built on a field in the village, an official of the police said.