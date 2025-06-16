DT
Army honours family of Kargil war hero from Sirsa

Army honours family of Kargil war hero from Sirsa

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:26 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
The Indian Army today saluted the valour of martyr Lance Naik Krishna Kumar, a brave soldier of the 17th Jat Regiment, who made supreme sacrifice during the Kargil war.

Under the 'Ghar-Ghar Shaurya Samman' initiative, the Army presented his family with a certificate of honour and memento at Tarkanwali village in Sirsa district.

A team of Army representatives, comprising Havildar Kamlesh Bishroi and soldier Sunil, visited the martyr's family, including his wife Santosh Devi, sons Manoj and Mukesh, and brother Baljeet, an official statement said.

During the visit, the family was informed about the Army's initiative in view of the upcoming 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations to be observed on July 26, 2025.

Lance Naik Krishna Kumar made the ultimate sacrifice on May 30, 1999, at the age of 20 while fighting the enemy forces in Kargil. His bravery and selflessness will always be remembered and the nation remains indebted to him, the statement said.

As part of the 'Ghar-Ghar Shaurya Samman' scheme, the Army is honouring the families of martyrs by presenting them with certificates of honour and mementos at their homes. This initiative aims to establish communication with the families, understand their problems and work towards resolving them.

