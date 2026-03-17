The police have arrested an Army jawan identified as Baleshwar Kunjoor, hailing from Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, from the cantonment here in connection with the alleged murder of a 37-year-old maid, Santosh.

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The victim, a resident of Chaudhry Colony near the cantonment, used to work as maid in the staff quarters and went missing on March 11. When she did not return home, her husband lodged a missing person report.

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Her body was found in the forest area of the cantonment yesterday. Sources said a case of murder had been registered and the body sent for a post-mortem examination.

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The police produced the accused in court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

During investigation, when evidence of murder was found, the police added murder charges to the case. Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly tied her hands and buried her near a park.

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The Army police, along with the local police, launched the search operation. After searching the staff quarters and tracking the mobile numbers of several persons, the police teams reportedly got a clue from a torn T-shirt. The accused was picked up and interrogated, after which he reportedly confessed to the crime, and identified the place where he had buried the body. Sources said injury marks were found on the body. The head and face were smashed.

The victim’s family said she had two children and had been working in the cantonment area for the past four-five years.