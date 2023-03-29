Army jawan cremated

Tribune News Service

Hisar: An Army jawan, Sonu Jangra (26), was cremated in his native Juglan village here on Tuesday. He died of a bullet injury during his posting in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on March 26. He had joined the Army in 2016 and was unmarried. His parents had died when he was just eight years old. TNS

Man found killed in park

Karnal: A 35-year-old man was found murdered under mysterious circumstances at a park in Karnal on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sunil, a resident of Janakpuri. The body was spotted by morning walkers. The Sadar police, along with forensic experts, visited the spot and sent the body for postmortem. TNS

Village secy held for graft

Kaithal: A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ambala unit, on Tuesday arrested a village secretary while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor for clearing his bills of Rs 1.92 lakh in Kaithal. The complainant has also handed over a recording of the accused demanding bribe to the ACB. TNS

MLA to tie knot with IAS officer

Hisar: BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi is set to tie the knot with the Rajasthan-based IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, who has been allocated the Sikkim cadre. In a video post on his Facebook account recently, former MP and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi revealed that the engagement of his elder son Bhavya and Pari will be solemnised in May.