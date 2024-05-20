Army man, wife die in accident

Hisar: A couple was killed and their two children were injured when their car collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction on the wrong side of the National Highway-9, near Hisar town on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Manjit (40) who was a havildar in the Army, and his wife Promila. The couple died on the spot . Their children Yogita and Jaideep were rushed to a hospital. A case has been registered.
