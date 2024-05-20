Army man, wife die in accident

Tribune News Service

Hisar: A couple was killed and their two children were injured when their car collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction on the wrong side of the National Highway-9, near Hisar town on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Manjit (40) who was a havildar in the Army, and his wife Promila. The couple died on the spot . Their children Yogita and Jaideep were rushed to a hospital. A case has been registered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar