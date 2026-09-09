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Home / Haryana / Army officer’s wife, 30, gives gift of life to 6 through organ donation

Army officer’s wife, 30, gives gift of life to 6 through organ donation

A green corridor was created to facilitate the speedy transportation of the organ from Chandimandir to Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 06:49 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal, along with PGIMS officials, gathered at the institute gate to receive the donated kidney. Tribune photo
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Her life ended at the age of 30, leaving behind a grieving husband and two children. Yet, in her final act, she gave six other people a chance to live. The family of an Army personnel’s wife consented to donate her organs after she was declared brain dead following a brain haemorrhage.

The woman, who was originally from Rajasthan, was admitted to Command Hospital, Chandimandir Cantonment, after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, she was subsequently declared brain dead.

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Amid the immense grief, her husband took the difficult decision to consent to organ donation. According to the health authorities, the decision gave a new lease of life to patients suffering from serious illnesses.

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“Two kidneys, a liver, two corneas and a heart were allocated to patients at different hospitals. One of the kidneys was transported to PGIMS, Rohtak, for a patient in need of a kidney transplant. A green corridor was created to facilitate the speedy transportation of the organ from Chandimandir to Rohtak, with the support of the Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh police forces, as well as officials from several districts, to ensure the smooth movement of the ambulance,” said Dr Sukhbir Singh, Nodal Officer, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).

The arrival of the donated kidney at PGIMS, Rohtak, turned into an emotional tribute. Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal, along with PGIMS officials, gathered at the institute gate to receive the donated kidney. Flowers were placed along the route from Central Store to the modular operation theatre, and the kidney was escorted with due respect.

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Dr Aggarwal said the act was not merely one of organ donation but one of the greatest sacrifices for humanity.

“While the Army family has already made sacrifices in the service of the nation, the soldier’s wife, in her final moments, gave the gift of life to people in need. It is extremely painful that she passed away at the age of 30. However, the courage shown by her husband is an inspiration to society. Despite his personal grief, he chose to bring light and hope to other families. We salute such a noble soul,” said Dr Aggarwal.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal appealed to people to overcome misconceptions surrounding organ donation and come forward to pledge to donate their organs. He said that while death is inevitable, organ donation can allow a person to continue living through others.

PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal and Senior Professor in-charge of Relations Department (PR), Dr Manjunath BC, were among those present on the occasion.

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