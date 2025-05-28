DT
PT
Army sepoy Gurmeet laid to rest with full military honours in Kaithal

He passed away on Tuesday due to illness at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 05:28 PM May 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Last rites of sepoy Gurmeet being performed with full military honours at Karora village in Kaithal district.
A pall of grief descended on Karora village in Kaithal district on Wednesday as the mortal remains of 27-year-old sepoy Gurmeet, who was serving in the 20th Battalion of the Grenadiers Regiment in Srinagar, arrived at his native village.

He passed away on Tuesday due to illness at the Army’s Research and Referral (RR) Hospital in Delhi. His last rites were performed with full military honours in the afternoon, amid emotional scenes.

Gurmeet had joined the Indian Army in 2017 and was known in his village for his dedication and discipline. He was unmarried and is survived by his father, Raja Ram, a farmer; mother, Maya Devi; and elder brother, Sandeep.

As the news of his demise spread, a wave of mourning swept through the village. Locals gathered in large numbers to pay their final respects, many unable to hold back tears during the cremation.

His brother Sandeep shared that Gurmeet had been battling a serious intestinal condition for the past five months. He was initially admitted to a military hospital in Srinagar, then shifted to the Command Hospital in Chandigarh. Following further complications, he underwent surgery at RR Hospital in Delhi, where he eventually succumbed to the illness.

“Despite the best medical efforts, he could not recover,” said Sandeep.

Expressions of condolence and solidarity poured in from all quarters as the community mourned the loss of one of its proudest sons.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also shared a message of condolence on social media, paying tribute to the soldier’s service and sacrifice.

