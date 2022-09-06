Army truck hits bike; one killed, another hurt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 5

A 17-year-old boy was killed and his classmate injured after the two-wheeler they were riding was allegedly hit by an Army vehicle in Ambala Cantonment this morning.

The deceased was identified as Udit of Nishad Bagh, while the injured was Lokesh of Gandhi Nagar, Ambala Cantonment. They were Class XII students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya number-2 in Ambala Cantonment.

In his complaint to the police, Udit’s father Mukesh Kumar said his son and his friend Lokesh left for their school around 7 am on a motorcycle. While Udit was driving the bike, Lokesh was riding pillion.

“I was also following them on another motorcycle. As we reached near Sachi Sarkar Peer, an Army truck overtook me and hit Udit’s motorcycle from behind,” Mukesh said.

A case has been registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station under various sections of the IPC.

