DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Army veteran turns aquapreneur in Rohtak, earns Rs 4 lakh a year

Army veteran turns aquapreneur in Rohtak, earns Rs 4 lakh a year

Instead of slowing down after leaving the Indian Army in 2017, the resident of Kharakhara village channelled his retirement benefits into an unconventional venture—fish farming—and transformed it into a profitable enterprise

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:19 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sunil Kumar. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Retirement marked the beginning of a new mission for 45-year-old former Army man Sunil Kumar.

Advertisement

Instead of slowing down after leaving the Indian Army in 2017, the resident of Kharakhara village channelled his retirement benefits into an unconventional venture—fish farming—and transformed it into a profitable enterprise.

Advertisement

Today, Sunil produces nearly eight metric tonnes of fish annually and earns around Rs 4 lakh in net profit every year after meeting all expenses, emerging as an inspiration for ex-servicemen and rural youth alike.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said Sunil's journey proves that age is no barrier to becoming a successful entrepreneur. "After retiring from the Army, he made prudent use of his retirement corpus and established himself as a successful fish farmer," he said.

A Class X pass, Sunil explored various business opportunities before zeroing in on aquaculture. Before taking the plunge, he underwent technical training in freshwater fish farming from the Fisheries Department and received specialised training at ARTI, Hisar. There, he learnt scientific pond management, fish seed stocking, nutrition management and modern aquaculture practices.

Advertisement

Armed with this knowledge, Sunil launched fish farming on his two-acre pond in 2020, stocking 10,000 to 12,000 Indian Major Carps (IMC) fingerlings. By adopting scientific techniques and regularly seeking guidance from the Fisheries Department, he steadily turned the venture into a thriving business.

Sunil credits his success to the continuous technical support and expert guidance provided by the Fisheries Department. "The training and timely advice from the department gave me the confidence to succeed in this business," he said.

Beyond securing his own financial future, Sunil is now motivating other ex-servicemen and youngsters to consider fish farming as a viable and dignified profession. He believes that with proper training, modern technology and government support, aquaculture can become a reliable source of livelihood and income.

Officials said his success story demonstrates how determination, skill development and the effective use of government schemes can help create a new identity even after retirement.

The DC said the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is accelerating the country's Blue Revolution by promoting sustainable growth in the fisheries sector.

“The scheme focuses on increasing fish production, enhancing fishermen's income and creating employment opportunities through support for modern fish farming, cold storage, transportation, processing and marketing infrastructure. It also provides financial assistance, training and technical support to fish farmers,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts