Army veteran turns aquapreneur in Rohtak, earns Rs 4 lakh a year

Retirement marked the beginning of a new mission for 45-year-old former Army man Sunil Kumar.

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Instead of slowing down after leaving the Indian Army in 2017, the resident of Kharakhara village channelled his retirement benefits into an unconventional venture—fish farming—and transformed it into a profitable enterprise.

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Today, Sunil produces nearly eight metric tonnes of fish annually and earns around Rs 4 lakh in net profit every year after meeting all expenses, emerging as an inspiration for ex-servicemen and rural youth alike.

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Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said Sunil's journey proves that age is no barrier to becoming a successful entrepreneur. "After retiring from the Army, he made prudent use of his retirement corpus and established himself as a successful fish farmer," he said.

A Class X pass, Sunil explored various business opportunities before zeroing in on aquaculture. Before taking the plunge, he underwent technical training in freshwater fish farming from the Fisheries Department and received specialised training at ARTI, Hisar. There, he learnt scientific pond management, fish seed stocking, nutrition management and modern aquaculture practices.

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Armed with this knowledge, Sunil launched fish farming on his two-acre pond in 2020, stocking 10,000 to 12,000 Indian Major Carps (IMC) fingerlings. By adopting scientific techniques and regularly seeking guidance from the Fisheries Department, he steadily turned the venture into a thriving business.

Sunil credits his success to the continuous technical support and expert guidance provided by the Fisheries Department. "The training and timely advice from the department gave me the confidence to succeed in this business," he said.

Beyond securing his own financial future, Sunil is now motivating other ex-servicemen and youngsters to consider fish farming as a viable and dignified profession. He believes that with proper training, modern technology and government support, aquaculture can become a reliable source of livelihood and income.

Officials said his success story demonstrates how determination, skill development and the effective use of government schemes can help create a new identity even after retirement.

The DC said the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is accelerating the country's Blue Revolution by promoting sustainable growth in the fisheries sector.

“The scheme focuses on increasing fish production, enhancing fishermen's income and creating employment opportunities through support for modern fish farming, cold storage, transportation, processing and marketing infrastructure. It also provides financial assistance, training and technical support to fish farmers,” he added.