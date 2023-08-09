Armyman shot dead

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 8

Mohit, an Armyman of Chamaria village in the district, was shot by three motorcycle-borne youths today. Mohit was a witness in the murder case of his father, Bhup Singh, and had come on leave for a court hearing. His uncle Kuldeep alleged Mohit had been killed to prevent him from deposing.

CTU driver killed

Hisar: Rajesh, a CTU driver and resident of Jewra village, was killed by assailants in the village Monday night. The police said he was returning home in his car with his brother, Manjeet, who was riding a motorcycle. Manjeet told the police that six persons waylaid the car and attacked his brother with rods. The accused have been identified as Vikram, Lala and Sunil of Bichpari village, Manoj of Balak village and Gurdeep and Amit of Nahla village. Rivalry is stated as reason behind the murder.

