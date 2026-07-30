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Home / Haryana / Around 3,500 new breast cancer cases in Haryana annually: Rohtak PGIMS Director

Around 3,500 new breast cancer cases in Haryana annually: Rohtak PGIMS Director

Rohtak PGIMS to take cancer screening to villages, signs agreement for that

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 12:59 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal shows the agreement at his office in Rohtak. Tribune photo
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Breast cancer cases among women are increasing rapidly both in the country and in Haryana. In India, approximately 28 to 30 new cases are diagnosed per 1,00,000 women each year. In Haryana, it is the leading cause of cancer among women – one in four women develop breast cancer. It is estimated that around 3,500 new breast cancer cases are diagnosed in Haryana each year. Worryingly, a large number of women are still coming to hospitals at stages 3 or 4, said Dr SK Singhal, Director of PGIMS, Rohtak.

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In light of this problem, an agreement has been signed between PGIMS Rohtak, LPS Bossard, and Dr Anita Charitable Foundation for cancer prevention and early detection in Haryana. The two organisations have jointly decided to form the Cancer Free Haryana Committee (CMHS).

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The agreement was signed by Prof Dr SK Singhal, Director of PGIMS, Rohtak, and a member of the Dr Anita Charitable Foundation.

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Dr Singhal stated that the committee's purpose is to strengthen the fight against cancer by bringing together doctors, researchers, government departments, social organisations, and industries. This initiative will work to spread awareness among the public, prevent the disease, and ensure timely diagnosis and treatment, he added.

Dr Singhal claimed that this partnership would set an example for Haryana in cancer prevention. “We have only one resolve: early detection, early treatment, and saving lives,” he added.

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PGIMS Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan stated that this initiative stemmed from the success of the Foundation's free mobile mammography programme.

“Over 9,000 women have received free digital mammography under this program in the past two years. Each woman was provided with a complete test report. More than 22 women were diagnosed with breast cancer and were treated promptly by the team led by Dr. Sanjeev Prasad, Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at PGIMS, Rohtak. Over 300 women are currently under observation so that treatment can be initiated immediately if needed,” said Dr Chauhan.

He claimed that PGIMS had all the modern facilities for surgery, chemo and radiation therapy.

Sharing the details of the MoU, Dr Manjunath BC, Senior Professor in Charge of the Public Relations Department, stated that large-scale screening camps for breast, oral, and cervical cancer would now be organised through the CMHS.

“Mobile oral cancer screening vans will also be launched. Work will also be done to expand screening to rural areas, train ASHA workers and nurses, conduct research, and maintain cancer records. Early detection can reduce breast cancer deaths by 20 to 40 percent. He stated that those found with cancer through mammography will be further treated at PGIMS,” he added.

Dr Manjunath further maintained if women self-examine every month and undergo mammography every 1-2 years after the age of 40, most cases could be detected in the early stages, he added.

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