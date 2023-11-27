Around 8.5 lakh pilgrims visit Kapal Mochan mela in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 26

A whopping 8.50 lakh pilgrims have arrived at the historical Kapal Mochan mela near Bilaspur town of the district, said Jaspal Singh Gill, Bilaspur SDM-cum-mela administrator. The pilgrims, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, take a dip in the three holy sarovars on the occasion of Kartik Purnima with a belief to attain moksha.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the five-day mela, inaugurated by Ambala Division Commissioner Renu S Phulia on November 23.

After taking a dip, the pilgrims perform the religious ritual of lighting earthen lamps on the banks of the sarovars and offer prayers. Most pilgrims buy Jagadhri-made utensils of brass and stainless steel from shops on the mela premises and Jagadhri City as a symbol of good omen.

DC Captain Manoj Kumar said the mela remained peaceful. SP Ganga Ram Punia visited the mela site and took stock of security.

The police have also made elaborate arrangements to control the traffic by putting barricades at several places on the roads leading to Jagadhri City, Chhachhrauli and Sadhaura.

