Arrangements at night shelter inspected in Hisar

With winter setting in, municipal corporation Joint Commissioner Kulbhushan Bansal inspected the night shelter in Jagjivan Nagar to review the facilities at the shelter home.

Bansal directed officials to ensure proper arrangements at all night shelters across the town so that no needy person was forced to spend the night in the open in cold weather. He stressed that adequate facilities must be provided to those seeking shelter and warned against any negligence in maintaining the arrangements.

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