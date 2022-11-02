Arrangements in place for CET, says HSSC chief

Chandigarh, November 1
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has made adequate arrangements to ensure cheating-free Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET- 2022), which will be conducted on November 5 and 6.
The candidates appearing on behalf of other aspirants will be on the commission’s radar. No eligible candidate will be debarred from taking the examination but fake aspirants will not be allowed to take the examination and not spared at any cost. Giving information in this regard, the Chairman, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Bhopal Singh Khadri, said, “In the CET examination, candidates will be identified on the basis of Aadhar card and iris recognition.”
