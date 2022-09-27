Arrangements on for crop procurement, Haryana tells HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

Just about two days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a midnight hearing called for sorting out the issue leading to the blockade of the National Highway-44 at Shahabad in Kurukshetra, the State of Haryana, in its status report, claimed that all possible arrangements were being made for kharif crop’s procurement.

The report stated that the intention was to prevent the crops from suffering “loss” due to natural calamity such as rains. “Besides, the state government is aware of its duty towards maintaining law and order and in ensuring the smooth flow and movement of traffic without any hindrance and inconvenience to the public at large”.

The affidavit by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal was filed in compliance of the order dated September 23 passed by the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Alok Jain. The matter was brought to the Bench’s notice after a petition was filed in public interest.

The affidavit added that talks were resumed with the Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders on September 24 at about 3 am after the issuance of the midnight directions. They agreed to remove the blockade on the condition that agricultural produce in the mandi would be protected from the rains.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner assured the leaders regarding the early stacking and packing of paddy in the market yard. After this, the leaders called off the road blockade and normal movement of vehicular traffic was resumed on September 24.

“The State of Haryana has faced such a situation earlier also where there have been repeated instances of road blockade for hours and hours by farm protesters to pressurise the government for the fulfilment of their demands…. The citizens are provided with certain rights in Part-III of the Constitution. However, no right is absolute and there are certain restrictions in the enjoyment of such rights, including public interest.”

