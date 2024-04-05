Arrest extortion bid accused in 2 days, traders urge cops

Hisar, April 4
Expressing concern over extortion threats given by miscreants to shopkeepers in Hisar on Tuesday, the Haryana Vyapar Mandal has served two days’ ultimatum to the district police for the arrest of the accused.
Mandal president Bajrang Das Garg called the victims of the extortion bids to Sector 21 and also held a meeting of shopkeepers and traders to discuss the situation. He threatened to carry out a protest demonstration in the town against the law and order issues in the town.
Garg went to the Ganesh chemist store to express solidarity with the owner of the shop, Sachin Bansal. Two motorcycle-borne criminals had opened fire in the air and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him on Tuesday night. The accused even threatened the chemist shop owner on their social media post.
The Vyapar Mandal leader said there was resentment among traders and general public against the government due to the incidents of daylight robbery, ransom, kidnapping, murder, etc., in Haryana. “Vyapar Mandal members would take to streets to register their protest if the criminals are not arrested in two days,” said Garg, adding that the incident had created an atmosphere of fear among businessmen.Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that about five teams of the Hisar police were carrying out a search operation to track the accused who were fired in the air in an attempt to extort money from two shops — a chemist shop and a dairy — on Tuesday.
