Arrest of 2 IAS officers sends jitters through Haryana bureaucracy

The Haryana bureaucracy is in knots following the arrest of IAS officers Pankaj Aggarwal and Ram Kumar Singh by the CBI in the last five days in connection with the alleged Rs 657-crore bank scam. Even as it demolishes the IAS-IPS tussle it was made out to be after the case was handed over to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, the arrests are likely to have an unexpected fallout—the government interface with the “private” sector where the bureaucrat is the bridge is likely to take a hit.

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While the administrative circles are abuzz with disbelief over the “findings” that led to back-to-back arrests, especially that of Aggarwal, a Principal Secretary-rank officer, there is apprehension over how the chips will fall, though most suspect more arrests could follow.

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Sources in the bureaucracy said while there was concern over the handling of the case by the SV&ACB with the IAS officers fearing the shadow of the constant struggle for one-upmanship between the two services, the arrests have bull-dozed that fear. Nonetheless, the angst has only grown and bureaucrats have decided to keep private individuals and corporates at bay. “For the next five to seven years, the doors are shut on all such people,” an officer said.

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While the officers are unanimous in echoing the sentiment that they will become “wary of private persons”, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, soon after the scam, had held an informal meeting with senior officers, urging them to be cautious in their “dealings” with private individuals while also suggesting that they avoid photographs, get-togethers and accepting gifts.

“Bureaucrats are trained to be tight-lipped and to avoid mingling with private players. However, contrary to this, the government has been encouraging officer-corporate interactions. After the scam, everybody has withdrawn into a shell. After so many years of service, nobody wants the CBI knocking at their door,” an officer remarked.

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Another officer claimed that the officers must have given deposits of departments, which was a routine thing, without realising the fraud the bank was up to. “They might have also accepted a few benefits but they can have no role in the scam from the impression of their service in the last many years,” a senior officer stated.

However, since the action has come from the CBI, the officers believe there is little reason to doubt. While officers in the headquarters are sceptical to any queries around the role of officers, the field officers are shaken by the developments. “The arrests are unfortunate and also a matter of serious concern, not only for senior IAS officers heading government departments but also younger officers in the field who are still gaining experience. Such arrests are bound to make officers more careful in their dealings in financial matters and public funds,” said an IAS officer posted in the field.

This is bound to lead to greater emphasis on following the rulebook to the T, resulting in delayed decisions. “In many cases, the officials will have to take multiple opinions before taking decisions on sensitive issues, which could slow down administrative processes,” another officer added.

The scam involved officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, who allegedly worked in connivance with government officials, including some IAS officers, and siphoned off funds from the bank accounts of eight Haryana government departments and two departments of the Chandigarh Administration. Eight IAS officers are under the scanner in the scam.