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Home / Haryana / Arrest warrants against 3 HSVP officers for non-compliance of commission order

Arrest warrants against 3 HSVP officers for non-compliance of commission order

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Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:29 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The warrants were issued by a Bench comprising Judicial Member SP Sood and Member Suresh Chander Kaushik.
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The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Haryana, has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against three senior officers of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), including its Chief Administrator posted at Panchkula, for non-compliance with its order passed in 2019.

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The warrants were issued by a Bench comprising Judicial Member SP Sood and Member Suresh Chander Kaushik in an execution application filed by 84-year-old senior citizen Ashok Mahajan over HSVP’s failure to carry out development works. The other officers facing the coercive action are the Administrator, HSVP, Gurugram, and Estate Officer-II, Gurugram.

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Mahajan was allotted a residential plot in Sector 52, Gurugram, in 2003. Possession was offered in 2006 without completion of development works and basic amenities. The area lacked a motorable road, electricity and street lighting, while the demarcation plan was also under revision.

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Following a physical inspection, Estate Officer-II withdrew the possession offer in July 2018, citing, among other issues, a sewer line falling within the boundaries of the plot that would be shifted after approval of an estimate.

Mahajan approached the State Consumer Commission in April 2017, alleging deficiency in service and seeking possession along with interest on the amounts paid to HSVP.

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On January 29, 2019, the commission directed HSVP to pay interest at 12% on the amount deposited by the allottee from the respective dates of payment and deliver possession within three months.

As per the petitioner, HSVP did not comply. An execution application was filed on September 23, 2019. HSVP subsequently filed an appeal after a delay of 975 days before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which dismissed it on May 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, sources said HSVP is readying to file a civil writ petition in the case.

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