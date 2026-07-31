Arrival of early-maturing Pusa-1509 paddy from UP gathers pace at Karnal grain markets

The arrival of the early-maturing Pusa-1509 variety of paddy from the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh has picked up pace at the grain markets in Karnal district. Farmers are getting good prices, ranging between Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,900 per quintal, much higher as compared to the corresponding period last year, when this variety sold between Rs 2,400 and Rs 3,200 per quintal. Good prices have brought smiles to farmers, raising hopes for a profit during this season.

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Due to high prices and strong demand from private traders, farmers are bringing their early-sown Pusa-1509 crop, cultivated extensively by farmers in western UP, to Karnal for sale. Various grain markets in the district have recorded an arrival of 29,891 metric tonnes (MT) of Pusa-1509 so far. Of this, 29,857 MT has been purchased by private traders, indicating high demand for the variety. The arrivals during this season are significantly higher than those recorded during the corresponding period last year, when only 14,380 MT had reached the district markets.

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Karnal grain market has witnessed the highest arrival with 25,718 MT, followed by 2,230 MT at Indri, 1,221 MT at Gharaunda, and 690 MT at Taraori. Farmers from UP transplant Pusa-1509 immediately after harvesting wheat in mid-April and harvest it by mid July, as the variety matures in around 90 days. “I got good returns from the paddy 1509 variety as my crop has been procured at Rs 3,700 per quintal, while last year it was sold between Rs 2,900 and 3,100 per quintal,” said Pawan Kumar, a farmer from Shamli district in UP.

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He added that early variety gives them enough time to transplant another paddy crop during the same season. Farmers Vinod Kuar and Sourav, both from Shamli, echoed the same sentiment and said that the higher market prices this year had improved their earnings. “Karnal is always one of the preferred markets for us due to better price realisation and prompt trading by private buyers,” said Vinod.

Rajnish Chaudhary, president Karnal Arhtiyas Association, said that farmers from UP were bringing Pusa-1509 and the variety was fetching good prices. He said that the arrival from UP may increase in coming days. Vijay Setia, former president of All India Rice Exporters Association, said the Pusa-1509 variety was preferred in export markets because of its grain quality and comparatively lower residue concerns. “It is a farmer friendly crop as it consumes less water and matures in a short duration. Farmers get sufficient time to grow an extra crop,” he added.