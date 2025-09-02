Arrival of Pusa basmati 1509 gains pace in six grain markets

The arrival of the early-sown Pusa basmati 1509 variety has begun gaining momentum across the grain markets of Karnal district, bringing cheer to farmers with prices significantly higher than the last season.

After witnessing steady arrivals from farmers of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks, local growers have now started bringing their produce to mandis.

So far, nearly 72,850 metric tonnes (MT) of Pusa 1509 has arrived in six major grain markets of the district—Karnal, Indri, Gharaunda, Taraori, Nilokheri, and Jundla. In comparison, the total arrival of this variety in the entire last season stood at 1,38,269 MT, indicating that the pace of arrivals was set to pick up further in the coming weeks.

The Karnal grain market has recorded the highest arrival so far at 50,105 MT, followed by 12,210 MT at Indri, 6,655 MT at Gharaunda, 3,834 MT at Taraori, 10 MT at Nilokheri, and 37 MT at Jundla. Traders and commission agents expect arrivals to continue rising as harvesting expands across the region. The traders believe that due to rainfall, arrivals are slow, but in the coming days, they will increase in all grain

markets.

As per the data collected from different grain markets, at present, this variety is being procured between Rs 2,400 and Rs 3,250 per quintal, as compared to Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,800 per quintal last season.

The farmers confirm the improved returns. Charan Singh, a farmer in Karnal grain market, who has brought Pusa 1509 on 10 acres, said his crop was procured at Rs 3,000 per quintal, while last year it was procured at Rs 2,425

per quintal.

Similarly, Balbir Singh of Baldi village sold his crop of two and a half acres at Rs 2,925 per quintal, against Rs 2,650 last year. He said despite rising input costs, the better price realisation this season had brought relief to the farmers.