Arrival of summer maize gains pace in Karnal grain markets, farmers demand procurement on MSP

With the arrival of summer maize gaining pace in grain markets across the district, farmers have expressed disappointment over the non-procurement of crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and urged the state government to start procurement.

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Farmers said summer maize is an intermediate crop cultivated between the Rabi and Kharif maize seasons. The crop is generally sown between the first week of February and the first week of March after the harvesting of potato, mustard and pea crops, while harvesting takes place during June.

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As per the official data, a total of 3,58,610 quintals of maize has arrived in grain markets across Karnal district till June 23 this season, compared to 1,89,864 quintals during the corresponding period last year.

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Karnal grain market recorded the highest arrival with 1,63,724 quintals, followed by Indri with 97,500 quintals. Gharaunda reported arrivals of 67,116 quintals, while Nissing and Kunjpura recorded 26,935 quintals and 3,335 quintals, respectively, the data said.

Farmers alleged that despite the substantial arrivals, they are being forced to sell their produce to private traders at prices ranging between Rs 1,100 and Rs 2,000 per quintal, significantly lower than the MSP of Rs 2,410 per quintal announced for maize.

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Farmers alleged that the absence of government procurement for summer maize has left them vulnerable to exploitation by private buyers and has raised concerns about heavy financial losses.

Bahadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson of BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram), alleged that the government has failed to provide timely procurement facilities to maize growers. He pointed out that while farmers are encouraged to shift from paddy cultivation to maize and other alternative crops, adequate procurement arrangements are not made once the produce reaches the markets.

“The government announces an MSP for maize every year, but when farmers bring their produce to the grain markets, there is no effective procurement mechanism in place. As a result, they are compelled to sell their crop at throwaway prices,” Mehla said. “We demand the government to procure summer maize at MSP,” he added.

Sukhjinder Singh, a farmer, said the government should procure all categories of maize — Kharif, Rabi and Summer— at MSP. He alleged that such policies are preventing farmers from receiving the intended benefits of MSP-based procurement.

“Merely announcing the MSP is not enough. The government must provide a legal guarantee and ensure 100 per cent procurement of maize in all mandis,” he said.

Dr Virender Singh Lather, former Principal Scientist, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, said that while Kharif and Rabi maize are procured at MSP, summer maize is not procured at MSP. “We are surprised that summer maize is not being procured at MSP. Farmers are left with no option but to sell their produce to private traders at prices far below the support price,” he said.

Dr Lather added that the lack of government procurement has left maize growers at the mercy of private buyers, causing considerable distress among farmers who have invested heavily in the crop. He urged the government to consider farmers' demands and extend MSP procurement to summer maize as well.

Meanwhile, Dr Lather advised farmers to consider cultivating summer moong instead of summer maize. He said that maize is a water-intensive crop requiring more than 15 irrigations during the summer season, while summer moong requires only three to four irrigations. Besides, moong cultivation helps improve soil fertility.

An official of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), said that it is decided at the government level not at market committee level.