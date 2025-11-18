Artistes from nearly 17 states and union territories have brought cultural flavours of different states to the Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, where the International Gita Mahotsav is being celebrated.

The artistes dressed up in traditional attire are performing on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar. The mahotsav started on November 15 and will conclude on December 5.

Bhupinder Singh, an official with the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, said the artistes have been entertaining tourists from India and abroad for the past several years at the International Gita Mahotsav. The visitors appreciate the artistes after witnessing the cultural performances. As per the schedule prepared, 429 artistes will be performing during the mahotsav and they have been divided into four batches so that different items and artforms are presented to the visitors throughout the mahotsav.

The artistes from Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Manipur, Sikkim, Odisha, and Meghalaya will perform their folk arts. The artistes will be performing luddi, gidha, langa gayan, kalbelia, bhawai nritya, dogri, jagarna, bhangra, jindua, jhoomar, chhapeli and ghasiyari. Similarly, the artistes will perform Avdh ki holi, kachi ghori, jhamakda, thadiya chaufula, barsana ki holi, gatka, gudum baja, garba, wangala, dhamali, jabro and flower dance. Besides the artistes brought by the NZCC, renowned artistes will reach Kurukshetra for the performances during the main events of the IGM. The main events will be held from November 24 to December 1.

As per the information shared by the Kurukshetra Development Board, Padmini Kolhapure on November 24, singer Kanwar Grewal on November 25, Puneet Issar on November 26, singer Suresh Wadekar on November 27, Poet Dr Hariom Panwar on November 29, Sadhvi Purnima on November 30, and Anup Jalota on December 1 will perform. Besides these, a performance on Ramayana will be held on November 28.

Honorary secretary of Kurukshetra Development Board Upender Singhal said, “Artistes from various states have already reached Kurukshetra to present the folk art of their respective states. During the main events of the mahotsav, various renowned artistes will also come for their respective performances. Such events help in understanding the folk culture, history and traditions of other states. Daily Maha Aarti is also being organised at the Brahma Sarovar while other events, including Gita seminar, exhibitions and pavilions will be organised during the mahotsav.”