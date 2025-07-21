Artwork to adorn walls of Rohtak government buildings

In a significant step toward promoting cleanliness and beautification, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation (RMC) is set to commission artwork/painting at prominent city locations, including bridges and walls of government buildings. The initiative aims at raising public awareness about hygiene and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of urban spaces.

Anand Sharma, Commissioner of the RMC, said the corporation had already issued work orders through an e-tendering process for the beautification project, which would be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh. “Several key locations with high footfall have been identified for the artwork/ painting and additional suitable spots are also being shortlisted. The project is expected to begin soon,” he added.

Sharma emphasised that these work would not only beautify the city but also serve as a visual reminder to the citizens for maintaining cleanliness and take pride in their surroundings.

Earlier, the Commissioner conducted an inspection of the sanitation system in the HUDA Complex area. During the visit, instructions were given to the Chief Sanitation Inspector to ensure proper cleanliness and to impose fines on anyone found littering in public places. A special cleanliness drive was also carried out in the complex, with the sanitation teams deployed in the afternoon to carry out thorough cleaning.

“Continuous monitoring is being done for door-to-door waste collection, and all necessary resources have already been deployed. Going forward, the municipal teams will conduct regular inspections across the city and issue challans to individuals found violating cleanliness norms,” said Sharma.

The Commissioner also urged the residents to keep dustbins at their homes and institutions and to dispose of their waste only in designated municipal vehicles. Anyone found dumping waste indiscriminately would be fined.

“For public convenience, the citizens can register complaints related to garbage collection and sanitation services through the Municipal Corporation’s helpline numbers 8295900992, 14420, and 18001805007, or via the Swachhata App. All complaints will be addressed promptly,” said Sharma.

The commission also said notices under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, were being issued to those putting up illegal hoardings, flex banners, posters, etc in the city. The officials had already been instructed to file FIRs against those who failed to pay the penalty within the stipulated time.

“It is commonly observed that illegal hoardings, flex banners and posters are put up on government buildings, public places, market areas, under bridges, on the walls of parks, and on electric poles and adjoining walls along major roads while no such advertising materials are permitted to be installed/ pasted at designated sites with prior approval of the MC. The cost incurred in removing such unauthorised hoardings, flexes, or posters will be recovered from the violators, who will be held personally responsible for the expenses,” said Sharma.