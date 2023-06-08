Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to take part in ‘Tiranga Yatra’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Inviting the public for ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jind on Thursday, AAP state president Sushil Gupta today said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would lead the march, while Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann would also be present on the occasion.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “There is Pandu Pindara in Jind where ‘Pind Daan’ is performed. Now, the AAP will carry out ‘Pind Daan’ of corruption, crime and drugs in the state.” He added that during the farmer's movement, PM Modi had said he would bring a law into force to guarantee the MSP to farmers. “But till today, no one has talked about it.”

State Vice President Chitra Sarwara said, “Aam Aadmi Party supports and stands with farmers.”