Arvind Kejriwal puts ball in Centre’s court on Satluj Yamuna Link issue

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 7

Putting the ball in the Centre’s court on the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said both Punjab and Haryana were facing water shortage and it was the responsibility of the Centre to ensure availability of adequate water.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann address media in Hisar on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Addressing a press conference while launching the “Make India Number One” campaign from Hisar today, he said it was not the job of the Centre to pit two states against each other on an issue, but to resolve it.

“The Centre must take the responsibility. I appeal to the PM to ensure adequate water for both states. If the PM does not have a solution, invite me for tea and I will give him a solution,” he said.

The Delhi CM said Congress and BJP leaders had been taking one stand in Haryana and another in Punjab. “This has made a mess of the issue. This kind of dirty politics hampers the country’s march on the path of development,” he said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said he had no inhibitions in holding a meeting with his Haryana counterpart on the issue. “Merely holding a meeting and letting the CMs of the two states come out with their respective statements after the meeting is not going to help. Both states are facing water shortage. The Centre should find a solution to the issue, rather than getting them engaged in a tussle,” he said.

Kejriwal said, “Today, people want to know why India could not become the number one country in the world. Though we are a rich country in terms of natural resources like rivers, mountains, mines, herbs, agriculture etc., but we have a defective system. AAP will go to every corner of the country and connect people. If good education, treatment, electricity, water and employment are available for all, India will become number one. Education needs to be the top priority,” he said.

Stating that the previous Congress and incumbent BJP government had closed down about 700 government schools in Haryana, he said, “We need to work on modernisation of education in mission mode over next five years across the country. I have written a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard.”

