Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest tactic to tarnish image of party, our leaders: AAP

Faridabad, March 26

Around 300 workers and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a demonstration near the office of the BJP’s district unit in Sector 15 here on Tuesday. They were protesting against the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED.

Describing the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal an attempt to tarnish the image of the party and its leaders, the protesters said it was an act of cowardice on the part of the ruling party’s leadership.

Alleging that the BJP is misusing the authority, they said, “Party leaders were being implicated to hide various scams and irregularities allegedly committed by the present government in the past 10 years.”

AAP leaders, who addressed the protesters, said the party would not bow down to such tactics. They claimed that the BJP stands “exposed” in various scams, including the so-called liquor scam in which AAP leaders and ministers were being framed. The protesters were stopped by the police from approaching the BJP office here. “The police had put up barricades about 100 metres ahead of the BJP office,” said Abhash Chandela, spokesperson for the AAP’s district unit.

