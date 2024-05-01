Arvind Sharma accuses Congress of dividing society

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 30

Outgoing MP and BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma visited several religious places during his campaign in the Kalanaur area on Monday to seek blessings.

He visited Ishwar Shah, Tikana Bhalla Ram, Baba Harpal Lahuwala Gurudwara, Dadu Garhi, Shivala Temple, Sant Bhai Rama Sat Bhai Jwaya Gurdwara and Sanatan Dharma Mandir.

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress, he said the Congress had always divided people in the name of caste and religion, but now the people of the state would not fall into its trap and vote against its candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Everyone knows how nepotism was promoted during the Congress regime and it is still prevalent in the party. During the previous Congress regime, the government jobs were provided on the basis of parchi-kharchi but the BJP government on coming to power ended this practice and ensured providing jobs on the basis merit with full transparency,” said Sharma.

