Arya College wins Karnal zonal youth festival for 21st consecutive time

Arya PG College, Panipat, emerged as the overall champion of the 49th Karnal Zone Zonal Youth Festival of Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (KUK), securing the championship for the 21st consecutive time.

The college secured first position in 22 events and second position in 11 events, extending its remarkable winning streak.

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SD PG College, Panipat, won the overall runner-up trophy, securing a total of 25 recommended and commended awards in various events. The college also won the overall trophy in theatre and the overall runner-up trophy in fine arts and dance. It has now won the runner-up trophy for 16 consecutive years, according to the college.

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The three-day festival concluded at Arya PG College on Friday, with around 2,000 participants from nearly 47 colleges showcasing their talent through a variety of cultural performances and competitions.

At the prize distribution ceremony, social worker Harpal Dhanda, elder brother of Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, attended as the chief guest. Dr Vivek Chawla, Director of the Youth and Cultural Affairs Department, Kurukshetra University, and Professor Dr Saloni Diwan, Deputy Director of the department, were the guests of honour.

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Addressing students during the morning session, Harpal Dhanda said Arya College not only imparted education but also instilled values and discipline among its students. Sharing that he, too, had studied at the college, he said its students were bringing laurels to the institution and Panipat district across the country through their achievements in academics, cultural activities and sports.

Dr Vivek Chawla congratulated the Arya College fraternity and its students on the successful organisation of the festival.

Dr Ashok Chaudhary, who attended the event as an observer from KUK, said Arya College had consistently surpassed its own achievements and established new benchmarks.

During the cultural performances, participants in the group dance competition showcased the richness of Haryanvi culture through folk songs and dances, drawing enthusiastic responses from the audience. The Western group song competition also offered a glimpse of Western musical traditions.

Dr Anupam Arora, Principal of SD PG College, enthralled the audience by singing the national song "Vande Mataram" from memory, drawing loud applause.

Dr Sunil Gupta, Dr Rishipal and Ramesh Pal Dhanda, who represented Kurukshetra University, played important roles as jury members.

At the conclusion of the festival, Dr Ram Niwas, Director of Cultural Activities at Arya College, thanked the participants and organisers for their support. He said the college would continue working towards the holistic development of students.