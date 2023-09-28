As civic polls near, Gurugram goes door to door verifying voters

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 27

Gearing up for forthcoming civic poll, the Gurugram administration has launched a special electoral verification drive.

The term of the earlier House ended in November 2022 and, according to rules, elections have to be conducted within six months.

The Gurugram administration, after discovering around 29,000 votes registered with similar pictures and around 50,000 with similar data, has decided to verify the votes door to door and cancel out the duplicate and dubious ones.

“We are undertaking door-to-door survey to verify each vote. Gurugram got over 50,000 votes made this year. The software detected few votes with very similar pictures. These can be votes of same people at multiple locations. Similarly, many small houses have more than 10 votes. We need to verify these to ensure transparency in the electoral process,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

According to the electoral rolls, the maximum number of PSE (photo-similar entries) and DSE (demographic-similar entries) have been reported from Badhshahpur block. While 15,924 votes in this block show similar name, age and address, 11,765 votes have near-similar pictures.

It is followed by Pataudi in terms of DSE with 15,000 such votes and Gurgaon block for PSEs with 10,550 votes. So far, 4,727 houses have been identified that have more than 10 voters. Badshahpur block has also recorded the highest number of new voters at 22,604.

The voter verification, according to the administration, will also help in poll booth rationalisation. The administration has added five polling stations to Sohna block, taking the total to 244. Gurugram, as per the current plan, will have 1,262 polling booths with the highest (420) being in Badshahpur area.

“We are checking the credentials of each voter and will soon be cancelling out the bogus votes. We have appealed to the public to highlight any discrepancy in votes or voting list. The survey will help us rationalise polling booths as well,” added Yadav.

In the upcoming urban local bodies (ULB) poll, the city will have 36 civic wards instead of the current 35, while Manesar, which will go to the polls for the first time since 2020, will have 20 wards.

The delimitation exercise began with a population survey in March 2022.

The population figures have been drawn from the Family Information Data Repository (FIDR) established under the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Patra Act, 2021, or the registered voters, whichever figure is higher.

#Gurugram