As harvest enters last phase, govt intensifies stubble management efforts

With over 65 percent of paddy harvesting completed without any farm fire incidents being reported in this season so far, the agriculture department has set eyes on a clean slate this year.

Last year 11 cases were reported in the district.

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After the recent rains, the agriculture department has intensified its monitoring and field visits. Around 1.26 lakh hectare of land was under paddy crop in Kurukshetra this year.

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An official in the agriculture department said, “This year, we observed good competition among baler machine owners and the private companies using paddy straw-based power plants. There have been reports from the field that a number of industries based in Punjab have been lifting paddy straw from Kurukshetra and nearby areas, resulting in a shortage for local plants.”

“The plant owners have been seeking intervention from the administration to secure the stocks for round-the-clock operations. Similarly, the owners of the paddy straw baler machine have claimed that balers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh had been working in Kurukshetra, due to which the local baler owners were not getting adequate stocks and fields”, he added.

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Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Kurukshetra Dr Girish Nagpal said over 90 per cent of the harvested residue had been managed and the remaining was also being managed by the farmers. “Since the majority of the cases are reported in the last leg of the harvesting, and after the rains, farmers sometimes set the residue on fire, we have intensified the monitoring. Today, we held inspections in the areas of Shahabad and Ismailabad. An area of over 100 km was covered and no case came to light,” he added.

“There are reports that the local plant owners and baler machine operators had been facing a shortage of stock due to competition. The fields are also getting vacated early. Tapping of vulnerable villages, strict monitoring, and adequate machines have helped the department in keeping the AFLs at zero so far. Over 680 nodal officers were deployed in the field to stop the farm fires,” the Deputy Director said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kurukshetra Vishram Kumar Meena informed that over 4.6 lakh MT paddy had been procured till October 13, and of the total procured stocks, over 2.34 lakh MT stocks had been lifted.

The DC added that the procurement agencies had been instructed to expedite the lifting, and if any lapse was found, action would be initiated against the officials.