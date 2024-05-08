As mercury rises, power demand shoots up in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 7

With the temperature rising, the district is witnessing an unprecedented increase in the demand for electricity compared to the last year.

Data of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) indicates a sudden increase in power consumption across the district.

On May 6, the demand for electricity surged to a remarkable 100.91 lakh units, marking a substantial escalation from 66.16 lakh units recorded on the same day last year.

Similarly, on May 5, the demand soared to 92.36 lakh units, compared to 60.16 lakh units on the same day in 2023.

The district also witnessed a surge in the demand on May 4 with 89.13 lakh units, while last year, the demand for the electricity was 55.53 lakh units. The data reveals a consistent pattern of escalating demand throughout April, with figures surpassing those of the previous year by a considerable margin.

On April 3 this year, the demand was 79.92 lakh units, while it was 52.68 lakh units on the same day last year.

The figures further revealed that the electricity demand was 76.64 lakh units on April 2 this year, while it was 51.23 lakh units on the same day in 2023.

On May 1, the demand was 78.57 lakh units, while last year, the demand was 53.22 lakh units. The power consumption has increased in all sectors, including domestic, urban, and agriculture, in comparison to the last year. The power consumption in the domestic sector was 23.48 lakh units on May 6, while the same was 16.91 lakh units on the same day last year.

Urban areas witnessed electricity consumption of 30 lakh units yesterday, while the same was 20.45 lakh units last year, and the agriculture sector witnessed power consumption of 27.99 lakh units and 9.03 lakh units last year.

Kashik Mann, Superintending Engineer, UHBVN, said the authorities have made preparations to address the escalating electricity demand.

“We are fully equipped to manage the surge in the demand. Measures are being taken to monitor and manage load distribution effectively. The surge in the demand has been witnessed due to a sudden increase in the temperature,” he added.

