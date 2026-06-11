As monsoon nears, drain-cleaning work intensifies in Sirsa, Fatehabad

With monsoon expected to reach Haryana between June 25 and 30, efforts to clean flood-prone drains in Sirsa and Fatehabad have gathered pace. While the Irrigation Department claims substantial progress in desilting and clearing major drains, farmers remain concerned about whether the remaining work will be completed before the arrival of heavy rains.

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The urgency stems from the devastating floods of 2023, when overflowing drains and intense rainfall inundated lakhs of acres of agricultural land across the two districts. Several villages and dhanis were submerged, livestock stranded, and hundreds of families forced to move to safer locations.

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Pressure on the authorities intensified after a Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat held at Ottu Head on June 3. Farmers warned that if drain-cleaning work was not completed by June 20, they would gherao the residence of the Irrigation Minister in Bhiwani on June 25.

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Following the warning, the department accelerated its operations. Officials say that in Fatehabad, nearly 70-80% cleaning of major drains, including the Rangoi and Hisar-Ghaggar drains, has been completed. In Sirsa, around 52% of the Hisar-Ghaggar drain has been cleaned, while desilting of the Rangoi drain is close to 80% complete.

Several areas continue to remain vulnerable to waterlogging. In Fatehabad, villages such as Sehnal, Aharwan, Ayalki and Gadli are considered particularly sensitive. In Sirsa, the risk is greater because the Ghaggar passes through a longer stretch of the district, affecting villages in Sirsa, Rania and parts of Dabwali during periods of heavy rainfall.

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Rania MLA Arjun Chautala said residents live under the threat of floods every year, while Dabwali MLA Aditya Chautala said monsoon preparations should be completed well in advance.

Executive Engineer Sandeep Mathur said the work would be completed soon.